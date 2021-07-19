Security forces now better prepared to deal with violence, looting - Cele

Over 200 people were killed and more than 3,400 arrested in the worst violence to grip the country since the dawn of democracy.

DURBAN - Government authorities said that the state was now better equipped to respond to incidents of looting after last week’s violence, mainly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Over 200 people were killed and more than 3,400 arrested in the worst violence to grip the country since the dawn of democracy.

Government has since developed a multi-disciplinary response programme, which included the deployment of 25,000 soldiers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa admitted last week that the country was ill-prepared to deal with last week’s violent protests and looting.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that the state’s capacity had now improved amid threats of intensified violence from Monday.



"The security forces are better prepapred now [to ensure] that such things don't happen," the minister said.

At the same time, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has confidence in the state’s ability to process thousands of cases related to last week’s chaos.

"They will remain vigilant, monitoring all these voice notes and instigators and agitators. The law enforcement remains on guard to deal with any situation."

Lamola said that government would continue to meet with aggrieved communities in a bid to quell further violence.

WATCH: Ramaphosa: We must admit that we were poorly prepared

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.