Section27: We are seeking real justice for victims of Life Esidimeni tragedy

The inquest inquiry into the deaths of at least 144 mentally ill patients that were moved by the Gauteng Health Department to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016 has begun in the High Court in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Section27 said it sought to get justice and real accountability for the families of the victims of the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

Section27 is representing 44 families that were directly affected by the tragedy.

The lobby group’s Advocate Adila Hassim said that the purpose of the inquiry was to determine if anyone can be held criminally liable for the tragedy.

“The criminal offences that arise from this inquest have been put to the three potentially accused in warning statements. The charges put to them are culpable homicide, assault with the intention to do grievous bodily harm and the contravention of Section 70, subsection 1c of the Mental Healthcare Act.”

