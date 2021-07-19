Sassa pay points resume on Monday after being interrupted by riots, looting

The service was interrupted due to violence in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng last week.

CAPE TOWN – The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) pay points have resumed services from on Monday.

The Social Security Agency has also clarified a social media post claiming people can electronically apply for a social relief of distress grant is fake.

SASSA said the situation was now more under control and details of new payment dates have been shared with grant beneficiaries that've been affected by the delay.

Officials say cash pay-points in Gauteng and the Western Cape are already operational.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was also providing social relief of distress in the form of food vouchers to needy families.

“The vouchers will be given to deserving recipients, but we also what to emphasise that if you are a beneficiary of a social grant already, you obviously will not qualify to get the voucher from us because you are already within the system.”

Letsatsi said cash pay-out delays in some areas in Kwazulu-Natal will be sorted out pending a police assessment report.

