SAPS, SANDF not doing enough to protect trucks on N3 - Road Freight Association

The N3 highway connecting KwaZulu-Natal with the inland reopened on Friday after days of not being accessible due to the unrest and violence which gripped KZN and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - The Road Freight Association (RFA) has claimed that the army and police were not doing enough to protect food trucks on highways and regional routes to get grocery shops restocked in the aftermath of last week's deadly riots.

More than 200 people have died in the violence and looting that followed. Stores, factories and warehouses were ransacked and looted while ATMs had been bombed. Trucks were also targeted on the highway which forced the N3 highway to close for a few days.

The Road Freight Association's Gavin Kelly said that they could now finally get the trucks on the highways to get their trade going.

"It is important that our trucks are protected because our trucks are targets, always have been, and government doesn't really seem to worry about us. Most of the protection is being done by private security. We haven't seen - there are spots where there are SAPS and the army - but we haven't seen that promised ring of steel around the N3 and around the areas where we need to deliver too in terms of warehouses and distribution centres."

