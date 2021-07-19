Go

SA long jump star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence on his 4-year ban

The apology comes after the Manyonga was handed a four-year ban in June for failing to make himself available for drug testing three times in a 12-month period under the sport's 'whereabouts' criteria. He will miss the Olympic Games which start on Friday.

FILE: Gold medallist South Africa’s Luvo Manyonga celebrates after the final of the men’s long jump athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on 5 August 2017. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Gold medallist South Africa’s Luvo Manyonga celebrates after the final of the men’s long jump athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on 5 August 2017. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Troubled Olympic silver medalist in the long jump, Luvo Manyonga, finally broken his silence on his four-year ban on Sunday and posted an apology on his Twitter account.

The apology comes after the Manyonga was handed a four-year ban in June for failing to make himself available for drug testing three times in a 12-month period under the sport's 'whereabouts' criteria.

READ: South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga gets four-year ban

The Olympian apologised to his family, his supporters, followers "and every person in this world that believed in Luvo Manyonga", adding that he was in the process of working on himself and fixing his innermost demons.

Manyonga, the long jump world champion in 2017, finished second at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but will miss the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games which start on Friday.

The African record holder in the long jump, with a best of 8.65 metres, can appeal the ban at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Athletes must let authorities know their intended whereabouts to allow anti-doping officials to find them.

If they fail to show up or give the wrong information three times in a year they can be punished.

In 2012, the Commonwealth champion was banned for 18 months after testing positive for the recreational drug crystal meth (methamphetamine).

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Sport

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA