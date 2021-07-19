SA long jump star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence on his 4-year ban
JOHANNESBURG - Troubled Olympic silver medalist in the long jump, Luvo Manyonga, finally broken his silence on his four-year ban on Sunday and posted an apology on his Twitter account.
The apology comes after the Manyonga was handed a four-year ban in June for failing to make himself available for drug testing three times in a 12-month period under the sport's 'whereabouts' criteria.
The Olympian apologised to his family, his supporters, followers "and every person in this world that believed in Luvo Manyonga", adding that he was in the process of working on himself and fixing his innermost demons.
From the sincerest part of my heart I want to take this opportunity to apologize to my family, supporters, followers and every person in this world that believed in Luvo Manyonga. I am in process of working on myself and fixing my inner most demons. Much love to all#workinprogresLuvo manyonga (@lvjumper7) July 18, 2021
Manyonga, the long jump world champion in 2017, finished second at the Rio Olympics in 2016 but will miss the rescheduled Tokyo Olympic Games which start on Friday.
The African record holder in the long jump, with a best of 8.65 metres, can appeal the ban at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Athletes must let authorities know their intended whereabouts to allow anti-doping officials to find them.
If they fail to show up or give the wrong information three times in a year they can be punished.
In 2012, the Commonwealth champion was banned for 18 months after testing positive for the recreational drug crystal meth (methamphetamine).
