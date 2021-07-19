SA long jump star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence on his 4-year ban

The apology comes after the Manyonga was handed a four-year ban in June for failing to make himself available for drug testing three times in a 12-month period under the sport's 'whereabouts' criteria. He will miss the Olympic Games which start on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Troubled Olympic silver medalist in the long jump, Luvo Manyonga, finally broken his silence on his four-year ban on Sunday and posted an apology on his Twitter account.

The apology comes after the Manyonga was handed a four-year ban in June for failing to make himself available for drug testing three times in a 12-month period under the sport's 'whereabouts' criteria.

READ: South African long jumper Luvo Manyonga gets four-year ban

The Olympian apologised to his family, his supporters, followers "and every person in this world that believed in Luvo Manyonga", adding that he was in the process of working on himself and fixing his innermost demons.