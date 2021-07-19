Riots and looting a reminder of how deep SA's problems run - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the extent of the looting and fatal riots would only become evident in the next few days or even months but he acknowledged that the poor would truly feel the impact.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the deadly riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng served as a stark reminder of just how deep South Africa's dispossession and exploitation problems ran.

Last week, criminals looted shopping centres and malls for food, clothing and electronics, ransacking factories and torching warehouses in the process.

Many people were killed in the stampedes while some who survived were arrested in both provinces.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday morning, Ramaphosa touched on the turmoil that the country was plunged into and what it was now required to do in order to rebuild.

Many businesses would never be able to recover from the destruction and countless jobs were now on the line, leaving families' livelihoods in jeopardy.

Ramaphosa said that as South Africa tried to rebuild, we also needed to "fundamentally transform our economy and our society".

He said that South Africa needed to deepen efforts to create employment, lift millions out of poverty and ensure that the country's wealth was shared among all of its people.

Ramaphosa said that last week's violence showed just how deep the problem was and how far we still had to go.

He said that these events must propel us to act with greater purpose and speed to deal with poverty and unemployment.

