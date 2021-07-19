Go

Police to destroy goods confiscated from looters

uMgungundlovu District police are hard at work recovering looted goods packed in a store house on 18 July 2021. Picture: SAPS.
JOHANNESBURG - Eyewitness News has learnt that the goods being confiscated from looters by the police and other law enforcement officials will likely be destroyed.

Although the authorities are tight-lipped about the final destination of the food, appliances and furniture among other items, which were looted during the anarchy last week, stores have confirmed they have no use for them while police policy will dictate that it should be dumped.

Eyewitness News has spoken to retailers who said they had no idea where the confiscated goods were being stored or where they would end up as it became near impossible to discern where they were looted and when.

Another issue raised is that they cannot resell the items to customers.

This means that the fate of the confiscated goods is being determined by the authorities.

Police insiders have also told Eyewitness News that government was reluctant to disclose details on the goods due to “security reasons” given the tensions and sensitivity of the issue.

The police draw criticism from the public when destroying confiscated goods, more so in light of the high poverty rates in the country.

Section 36 of the General Law Act empowers SAPS to act on any person found in possession of goods to which there is reasonable suspicion that they have been stolen and is unable to give a satisfactory account of such possession.

