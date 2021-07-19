Police to bolster resources, visibility after threats to attack police stations

NatJoints said that it was aware of messages circulating on various social media platforms threatening to attack police, courts and key infrastructure including airports, gas pipelines, and breweries.

JOHANNESBURG - Police said that they would be bolstering resources and would heighten visibility following threats of attacks on police stations and plans to disarm law enforcement officers.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence structure has welcomed the influx of calls and tip-offs from communities in both KwaZulu-Natal and here in Gauteng which has lead to the arrest of over 3,400 suspects since violence erupted last week.

NatJoints said that it was, however, aware of messages circulating on various social media platforms threatening to attack police, courts and key infrastructure including airports, gas pipelines, and breweries.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters: "To this end, police in the West Rand district in Gauteng arrested two suspects, one on Thursday evening and the second suspect on Friday, both on allegations of creating and circulating inflammatory messages with the potential of inciting violence. A third suspect, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested in Duduza in Ekurhuleni district on similar allegations."

