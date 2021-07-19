Parly defence committee: There should be a specific term for the recent anarchy

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called the recent unrest a failed insurrection, but his Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has contradicted this saying it was neither a coup nor an insurrection leading to much confusion.

CAPE TOWN - The joint standing committee on defence has called for coherence in characterising what led to recent riots and looting.

The committee met with Mapisa-Nqakula and the leadership of the defence force over the weekend.

The joint defence committee has held another meeting with the defence force to get an update on the rollout of Operation Prosper, aimed at bringing order following almost two weeks of violence, destruction and looting.

Cyril Xaba, who co-chairs the committee, said the reality was that the SANDF had projected spending about R615 million on this project, and it is critical that there was clarity and coherence to prevent any future flare-up.

He’s called on government to speak in one voice: “The problem is the message that goes out, which is not one message unfortunately. We need one message and many voices and unfortunately, in this case, we are not doing that. We may be failing our people.”

More than 21,500 SANDF members have been deployed and more units are on standby in provinces that have not yet experienced related unrest.

Over 200 people have died and more than 1,000 have been arrested for looting.

