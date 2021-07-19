Ntshavheni satisfied with security measures on N3 highway

Earlier on Monday morning, the Road Freight Association's Gavin Kelly told the 702 breakfast show that trucks using the N3 and N2 highways to transport food to shops in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces have not been protected by soldiers or police.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said that she was satisfied with the level of security on the N3 highway despite claims by truck drivers that they were being protected by private security and not by law enforcement.

Earlier on Monday morning, the Road Freight Association's Gavin Kelly told the 702 breakfast show that trucks using the N3 and N2 highways to transport food to shops in KwaZulu-Natal and other provinces had not been protected by soldiers or police.

"We haven't seen - there are spots where there are SAPS and the army - but we haven't seen that promised ring of steel around the N3 and around the areas where we need to deliver too in terms of warehouses and distribution centres. And of course, the regional route are still a concern for us," Kelly said.

However, Ntshavheni said that there had not been a single incidents on these routes on Monday and the minister insisted that soldiers and police were patrolling hotspots.

"We've agreed that government is not going to be a private security company for the logistics companies and they've said that that works for them and in any case, they have their own security and that is the cause of the increase in security patrols when we were there. Soldiers were moving up and down with roadblocks," the minister said.

For more than a week, the N3 highway, which is about a 200-kilometre stretch connecting KwaZulu-Natal with the Free State, was closed due to the fatal riots and looting that gripped the country for several days.

