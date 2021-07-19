Minister Kubayi: We are worried about consequences of riots on COVID cases

Minister Mmaloko Kubayi was speaking in Thokoza on the East Rand during a visit to vaccination sites and the launch of the Department of Social Development’s vaccination drive.

JOHANNESBURG - Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi on Monday said the recent spate of looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has had a major impact on the provision of vaccines.

Kubayi was speaking in Thokoza on the East Rand during a visit to vaccination sites and the launch of the Department of Social Development’s vaccination drive.

During the looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, many residents were unable to reach vaccination sites while health officials were unable to go to work.

This has also raised concerns that the two provinces will see an alarming increase in positive cases due to a lack of social distancing.

Kubayi said they were worried: “When people gather, that’s when you worry that you will have more and more numbers coming through. So, we are looking at those numbers.”

She is also concerned about the low number of people testing for COVID-19.

“They are still looking very low. If you look at the numbers in KZN, the testing rate is worrying.”

The Department of Social Development has set down a week to vaccinate its staff.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.