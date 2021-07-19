Mango employees left disgruntled as govt mum on salary payments

They have set a deadline of 10 am on Tuesday for the Department of Public Enterprises or management to give answers or they will go court seeking business rescue.

JOHANNESBURG - Employees at Mango airlines on Monday said they were not sure about how much longer they could continue working for free.

The state-owned company, which is in dire financial straits, is waiting for a cash injection meant for South African Airways and its subsidiaries from the government.

Workers at Mango have had to make do with partial and late salary payments and many have been without pay for two months now.

But instead of giving up, they are pushing for a collaborative effort with government to save the airline, but the idea hasn’t been welcomed by all.

Chairperson of the Mango Pilots Association Jordan Butler said: “They seem to be dragging their feet. So, if they’re not going to do it, we are going to do it as unions.”

Butler said while the staff remained a 100% committed, the company was hanging by a thread.

“The situation is just made worse by the government and the DPE dragging their feet.”

