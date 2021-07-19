Lamola to launch vaccine rollout for inmates launched in Johannesburg on Monday

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola will launch the sector’s vaccination rollout programme in Johannesburg which will see about 138,000prisoners receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

JOHANNESBURG - The rollout of vaccines for thousands of incarcerated South Africans started on Monday at 90 approved sites in correctional centres across the country.

Correctional Services Department officials and staff joined the rollout last week at public and private vaccination sites, however, Lamola said that the programme would now include inmates.

The department has prioritised jabs for both officials and convicts to ensure their protection.

Lamola said that this was due to the high risk of inmates being exposed to COVID-19 given the limited space inside jails.

“We’ve always been worried about the pandemic in our facilities as you know last year we had to release some of our inmates. So, we are very excited that finally, we begin the vaccination programme and we believe it will really help us to curb the spread of the disease,” Lamola said.

