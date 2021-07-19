Lamola: If Zuma applies for presidential pardon, the law will guide process

Former President Jacob Zuma is serving a 15-month jail term for contempt of court after he shunned a directive by the Constitutional Court to appear before the state capture commission.

DURBAN - Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that government would be guided by the Constitution and the law amid calls for former President Jacob Zuma to be released from prison.

On Friday, the Free Jacob Zuma Campaign called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to release the former president from prison within 14 days.

Section 84 of the Constitution enables the president to grant a presidential pardon to prisoners who applied for it.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said that even if Zuma applied for a presidential pardon, the law would guide this process for anyone.

“Anyone who might be aggrieved will have to follow the due process of the law to deal with the matter. And as we are aware, the former president is in the ConCourt dealing with the matter. So, we will continue to give that process a fair chance,” Lamola said.

The former president's legal woes are far from over as his corruption trial is expected to resume on Monday morning.

