It is not necessary to postpone Zuma's corruption trial, NPA tells court

The NPA is a respondent challenging Jacob Zuma's application to push back the trial so that the former president can also apply for a permanent stay of prosecution and testify in person as part of his plea.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has argued that it was not necessary to postpone former President Jacob Zuma's corruption trial.

Zuma is currently following proceedings via video link from the Estcourt Correctional Centre where he is serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

Earlier Zuma's lawyer, Advocate Dali Mpofu, argued that it would be a violation of his client's rights if he did not appear in court in person.

However, the State's Advocate Wim Trengrove disagreed: "We submit that because this debate is merely a debate on the paper before the court, it is entirely legitimate and lawful to have this debate on a virtual platform and we will address this at the outset."

