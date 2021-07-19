Govt prioritising jabs for next group of essential workers after disruptions

Correctional Services officers and workers in the social development sector will be able to receive their vaccines from Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - After the COVID-19 vaccination programme was disrupted in some parts of the country due to the looting, government is playing catch up by prioritising the next group of essential workers.

South Africa recorded 183 deaths in the past 24-hour reporting cycle, taking the number of known deaths since the start of the pandemic to 66,859.

South Africa has been struggling to meet its vaccine target, even prior to last week's looting.

However, the temporary closure of numerous vaccination centres as a result of the violence has added further difficulty.

But the race to vaccinate the country’s essential workers under phase two has been ramped up this week.

Early childhood development teachers, Sassa officials and other Social Development Department staff will be lining up in some provinces to receive their jabs today.

Social Development spokesperson Lumka Oliphant said that the department planned to vaccinate more than 240,000 of its workforce by Friday.

"Thye Department of Social Development wishes to vaccinate its more than 240,000 workforce from 19 July to 23 July."

Over 138,000 prisoners will also receive their COVID-19 vaccine today.

Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that this was in line with the Nelson Mandela rules for the treatment of prisoners, which stipulated that inmates should enjoy the same standards of healthcare available in the community.

Government was also encouraged by those between the ages of 35 and 49 who have registered and were receiving their jabs.

