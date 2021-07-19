Fam Café is where food makes people happy

Fam Café founder, Mfanufikile Dlamini, described Fam Café as a fun dining and pop-up restaurant. It employed 12 casual staff members who worked on rotation and were called in to serve different functions.

Author: Tebogo Mokwena

Fam Café founder, Mfanufikile Dlamini, started his business from the ground with nothing but his hands and love for food. His passion for creating delectable meals, desserts and exquisite cakes has resulted in a business that continues to do well in these trying times. Fam Café includes Fam Café Private Chefs & Company and the restaurant, Asanté by Fam Café.

Dlamini, who is from Meadowlands in Soweto, started his business in 2017. It is based in Helderkruin in Roodepoort, Johannesburg. Dlamini described Fam Café as a fun dining and pop-up restaurant. It employed 12 casual staff members who worked on rotation and were called in to serve different functions. The restaurant also hosted private dining and celebrations such as luncheons, birthdays, baby showers and year-end functions. Dlamini told Vutivi News he also operated a mobile kitchen that he used to cater for weddings, tombstone unveiling ceremonies, birthday parties and other events nationwide.

He said he started the business because food made people happy. “Every day people have to eat whether it’s morning, midday or evening. Every day and every weekend, someone is celebrating something, be it a birthday or an achievement of some sort,” Dlamini said. “These require food, a cake and drinks to go with. This is a thriving and sustainable sector for as long as humankind exists.” He studied Food Preparation and Cooking at Capsicum Culinary School.

