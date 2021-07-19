District Six land claimants want clarity from govt on resettlement date

One hundred-and-eight claimants have been waiting anxiously to hear when they'll be receiving their new homes.

CAPE TOWN - The District Six working committee on Monday said government needed to provide a new resettlement date for District Six land claimants.

One hundred-and-eight claimants have been waiting anxiously to hear when they'll be receiving their new homes.

However, construction has hit a snag and the land affairs department attributes it to inclement weather.

There have been three delays in the handover since April.

The District Six working committee's Karen Breytenbach said the lack of transparency from government continued to be a challenge.

"We understand that there are inevitable things that happen, like the pandemic and other factors, but the department needs to be much clearer in their communication, much more transparent in what's going on."

She added there were also issues pertaining to the flats, as the facilities were not all suitable for those who were frail or physically challenged.

Breytenbach said a full list of approved beneficiaries needed to be supplied and a new date had to be provided as many of these elderly claimants have already died waiting.

"Every week, we get notifications on WhatsApp to say so and so has passed on and then we know that this person that we knew had this wish to come back to District Six. So many of them are dying at the moment. It's horrific."

The Department of Land Affairs is yet to respond

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.