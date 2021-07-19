CT commuters fearful as buses in firing line amid taxi-related violence
Police and law enforcement officers were at the scene where a bus was shot at on Monday morning on the N2 near Nyanga.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town commuters are fearful as public transport operators are yet again in the firing line.
This follows a week of bloody violence linked to tensions among taxi groups and now buses are also being targeted.
The Golden Arrow bus was parked on the side of the road, pock-marked with bullet holes.
Police said that the driver was shot in the face.
Officers have also been deployed to the Langa taxi rank where another shooting occurred.
The City of Cape Town said that authorities had over the weekend received intelligence of further violence in which public transport was to be destabilised.
Two arrests have since been made for the shooting at the Langa taxi rank.
A Strand business owner said that one of his staff transport drivers narrowly escaped serious injury and death in one of Monday morning's shootings.
"We've got seven or eight bullet holes through the front of our cab. Thank God our driver was grazed, it went between his chest and his arm - a couple of centimetres one way and he would have been dead," he said.
