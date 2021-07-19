CoCT rejects social media speculation on Biovac Labs building fire

The blaze was extinguished and the city's JP Smith said that there was no evidence to suggest this was an attempted attack on vaccine stores, which is what's being speculated.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town authorities are calling for an end to misinformation that's being spread on social media following a blaze at Biovac Labs over the weekend.

Firefighters responded to a fire at a building in Pinelands early on Sunday morning.

He said that a separate building suffered damage and that the laboratory itself remainsed untouched.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

“The scene has been handed over to SAPS for further investigation as per standard procedures. It is imperative that we reject the notion of spreading fake news and false claim through social media, as it spreads unnecessary fear.

