Cele: Fifth alleged instigator of civil unrest has been arrested

Cele who has spent today touring various communities in KwaZulu-Natal to recover stolen goods said more arrests were imminent.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said a fifth alleged instigator of the civil unrest has been arrested.

Cele, who has spent Monday touring various communities in KwaZulu-Natal to recover stolen goods, said more arrests were imminent.

It also comes amid Monday’s court appearances of more than 1,000 people for participating in deadly protests and looting sprees in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last week.

Minister Bheki Cele said at least two suspected instigators of last week's violence appeared in court on Monday: “They did not get bail. There is a 21-year-old lady yet to appear in court.”

The minister said further investigations would reveal whether five of the arrested alleged instigators form part of the original 12 initially communicated by the police.

The chaotic scenes that were seen last week claimed the lives at least 212 people.

About 3,400 suspects have been arrested for participating in looting sprees.

Cele said special courts had been set up by the Department of Justice to urgently deal with the cases.

