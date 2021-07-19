Bafana Bafana break 5-year drought with Cosafa Cup title victory Bafana Bafana assistant coach Morena Ramoreboli, who was standing in for Helman Mkhalele, praised the players for fighting through the pain in the Cosafa Cup final against Senegal. Bafana Bafana

Cosafa Cup

Senegal football team

Morena Ramoreboli JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's national soccer team Bafana Bafana won the 20th edition of the Cosafa Cup on Sunday in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. This is their fifth Cosafa Cup title after defeating Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (0-0 after extra time). The hosts last won the title in 2016. Bafana Bafana assistant coach Morena Ramoreboli, who was standing in for Helman Mkhalele, revealed that some footballers played with injuries. Champions!!!!!! #COSAFACup2021 @COSAFAMEDIA #BafanaPride #InOurBlood pic.twitter.com/iLFpOMgFkD Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 18, 2021

He praised the players for fighting through the pain in the Cosafa Cup final.

Talking to SuperSport after the game he said: "It was not easy, you could even see today. Even those boys who were struggling with injuries, they had to continue fighting, they had to continue playing.

"I think they understood that they are no longer playing for any other thing except the badge, except for the country, and they did that very well. I'm so excited, I'm happy," he said.

The players took home more awards at the tournament - Victor Letsoalo scooped the Golden Boot Award, Siyethemba Sithebe picked up a Man of the Match award in the final and walked away with the Player of the Tournament award and Captain Veli Mothwa was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

