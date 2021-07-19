As buses come under attack again, Golden Arrow calls on govt for safety

Attacks on the Golden Arrow bus fleet have reared their ugly head again. In the latest incident, gunmen opened fire on two buses in Nyanga and Gugulethu.

CAPE TOWN - Golden Arrow said that it was concerned about the resurgence in bus attacks.

This comes after two buses were gutted at the Blackheath bus depot on Thursday.

A day later a bus driver was robbed at gunpoint along Govan Mbeki Drive near Philippi and on Sunday, criminals opened fire on two buses in Nyanga and Gugulethu. No arrests have been made.

Last month, authorities confirmed that 75 buses were damaged in a single week in the same area.

Last month, authorities confirmed that 75 buses were damaged in a single week in the same area. In the latest incident, gunmen opened fire on two buses in Nyanga and Gugulethu.

“No injuries were reported. All incidents were reported to SAPS and Metro Police have also increased the presence in the area,” said the bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer.

She said this followed two weeks of calm.

“It’s only in the last week that we've seen a resurgence. Golden Arrow must be able to operate safely and we call on government to ensure that this is possible,” she added.

This comes at a time where more commuters are reliant on the bus service, following weeks of deadly violence in the Cape Town taxi industry.

