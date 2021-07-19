2 people arrested for allegedly firing on Golden Arrow bus in Langa

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that arrests had been made after Monday morning's incident and two firearms confiscated.

CAPE TOWN - A Golden Arrow bus has come under attack at the Langa taxi rank.

“Which follows the three arrests made last week of a white vehicle that was shadowing the taxis, with three men with firearms and a very large amount of ammunition. So, hopefully we're starting to get to the point where some of these shooters that are being arrested will lead to effective further arrests and convictions,” Smith said.

It was understood that another bus was targeted on the N2 highway.

Smith said that authorities over the weekend received intelligence regarding further possible attacks to further destabilise public transport.

“We've had staff on scene at numerous taxi ranks from very early this morning before five. Some of the ranks are operating normally and passengers are moving, but at others, there seems to be a degree of intimidation or decision was taken some way not to load passengers, so we've seen empty taxis,” he added.

