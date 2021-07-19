183 new COVID deaths, 11,215 new infections recorded in SA over last 24 hours

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, take the country's known death toll to 66,859.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and eighty-three more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus.

These latest fatalities, recorded over the past 24-hour cycle, take the country's known death toll to 66,859.

Just over 11,215 tests also came back positive over that timeframe, with South Africa's caseload since the start of the pandemic at just under 2.3 million.

On the vaccine front, over 5 million jabs have been administered in this country since the start of government's rollout.