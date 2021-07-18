WC taxi killings continue hours after authorities meet to discuss the violence

The aim of Friday's engagement between the WC govt, transport minister, and the taxi industry, was to find a lasting solution to the violence that continues to grip several Cape Town communities.

CAPE TOWN – Despite numerous calls for calm and promises of a truce, taxi-related violence has continued in Cape Town.

In the latest attack on Friday, one man was killed, and another was left wounded in Mfuleni.

The gunmen are still at large.

The latest taxi-related killing happened mere hours after provincial authorities met with the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata), Congress for Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta), the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) organisations, and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The aim of Friday's engagement was to find a lasting solution to the violence that continues to grip several Cape Town communities.

However, hours later yet another attack occurred.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi explained the Mfuleni attack.

“The 35-year-old man was declared deceased on the scene, while a 28-year-old victim was transported to a nearby hospital. The unknown suspects who shot at the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

There have been 23 taxi-related murders and 30 attempted murders in the Western Cape since the start of this month, while commuters continue to bear the brunt of the Cape Town taxi industry's internal conflict.

