WC sees overwhelming vaccine registration response from 35 plus age group

Registration on the Electronic Vaccine Data System for this group opened on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape authorities continue to see an overwhelming response from the 35 to 49 cohort who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration on the Electronic Vaccine Data System for this group opened on Thursday.

"In just four days we are at almost 300,000 registrations for this age bracket and in total, we are almost at a million in registrations overall for all age brackets in the Western Cape. Our system for setting up appointments for getting your vaccine has already started scheduling vaccine appointments" said Premier Alan Winde.

This comes as the nation's vaccine drive has been impacted over the last week as a result of riots in the country's most populous provinces, Kwa-Zulu Natal and Gauteng.

Down South in the Cape, however, 150,000 residents received their jabs over the past week.

Walk-ins are also allowed at the province's 200 vaccine sites.

READ: People aged between 35 & 49 can register for COVID jabs from 15 July

ALSO READ: 35 to 49 age group sets COVIOD-19 vaccination registration record

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.