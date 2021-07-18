SA records 14,701 new COVID-19 infections & 291 more fatalities South Africa's total number of infections is now at over 2,283,000 and the death toll has reached 65,676. Coronavirus

COVID-19

Covid-19 vaccination JOHANNESBURG – The national health department has announced that there were 14,701 new cases of COVID-19 recorded over the past 24 hours in South Africa. This comes amid concerns that the recent riots in some parts of the country may lead to a surge in new infections, as the country experiences the third wave of the pandemic. The Gauteng health department has said it will open more vaccination sites encouraging eligible residents to come out in their numbers to get their first jabs. MEDIA STATEMENT || GAUTENG OPENS VACCINATION SITES OVER THE WEEKEND AND URGES ELIGIBLE PEOPLE TO GET VACCINATED #VaccineRollOutSA pic.twitter.com/zi5439UzNn Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) July 17, 2021

South Africa's total number of infections is now at over 2,283,000 and the death toll has reached 65,676.

Vaccination registration to everyone over the age of 35 is now open with most sites welcoming walk-ins even ahead of the scheduled date of 1 August.

The Gauteng health department's Motalatale Modiba said more doors will be opened from Sunday morning.

“It is important that we get as many eligible people as we can to go and get vaccinated. We are making a call, that if you are eligible to get vaccinated, do make a turn at our vaccination sites. This weekend, on Sunday in particular, we are opening up more sites for people to get vaccinated.”

South Africa has administered 5,076,000 vaccinations across the country to date.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.