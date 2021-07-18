‘No better moment for a Mandela Day’: WC Premier Winde

Following a week of deadly violence in parts of the country, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said this was the time for South Africans to recommit to Madiba’s values.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Allan Winde has called on residents to stand together this Mandela Day following the week of deadly violence that has gripped parts of the country.

“It’s out of crises, such as we face now, it is worth remembering that Nelson Mandela so powerfully represented that we are stronger together and that violence and hate will be no match for all the good that exists in our communities.”

Winde said this was the time for South Africans to recommit to Madiba’s values.

“There could therefore be no better moment for a Mandela Day; to recommit ourselves to the values that Madiba stood for.”

He urged residents to use this day to reflect on the positives and find ways to support fellow citizens during this difficult time in our country.

“Use this Mandela Day to reflect on all that is kind, good, and beautiful in our province and in our country and remember that we are truly stronger together, united in our diversity. Every bit will go a long way in helping others over the next week will make a big difference.”

City of Cape Town mayor, Dan Plato echoed Winde's sentiments and thanked police and other authorities for their efforts to prevent looting and riots in the Cape.

“We will not allow this mayhem that you see elsewhere. We have to nip it in the bud. Thank you for the cooperative participation, you have done sterling work over the last couple of days. You have protected the malls, the spaza shops within the communities. That is what I am talking about – unification. United as we stand together.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.