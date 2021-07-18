Never allow anyone to destroy the country's democracy - Ramaphosa in Soweto
Ndofaya mall is one of the hardest hit following days of looting in some parts of Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa told Meadowlands residents in Soweto to never allow anyone to destroy the country’s hard fought democracy.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the Ndofaya mall on Sunday where ten people were killed in a stampede during last weeks looting.
On this #MandelaDay, we join all South Africans who have been engaged in cleanup and rebuilding activities in Gauteng and KZN following the devastation caused by the public violence and looting that took place. We say thank you for defending our democracy. #CleanUpSA #RebuildSA pic.twitter.com/nBzEyZLNlYCyril Ramaphosa #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2021
This is where ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa started the first leg of his cleaning campaign in affected areas.
This is what he had to say to community members.
"They came with angle grinders, they come with guns, they come with all manner of things, and they were essentially trying to attack our democracy".
Ramaphosa headed to Jabulani mall which also came under attack.
The president then visited Maponya mall which was not targeted as it was guarded by community members.
I started the day with a visit to Ndofaya Mall guided by Gauteng Premier David Makhura & Centre Manager Mxolisi Duma to assess the damage caused by the recent looting & vandalism. 10 people died here during a stampede as looters stormed the mall. #MandelaDay #CleanUpSA #RebuildSA pic.twitter.com/jjUBF12reeCyril Ramaphosa #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2021
Jabulani Mall is one of the busiest malls in Soweto. Our people collect social grants at the post office here and there were vaccination stations set up here, services which are now interrupted because of the looting. Centre management have assured me that they will #rebuildSA. pic.twitter.com/bShpkQsAFWCyril Ramaphosa #StaySafe (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 18, 2021