Never allow anyone to destroy the country's democracy - Ramaphosa in Soweto

Ndofaya mall is one of the hardest hit following days of looting in some parts of Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa told Meadowlands residents in Soweto to never allow anyone to destroy the country’s hard fought democracy.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Ndofaya mall on Sunday where ten people were killed in a stampede during last weeks looting.

