Never allow anyone to destroy the country's democracy - Ramaphosa in Soweto

Ndofaya mall is one of the hardest hit following days of looting in some parts of Soweto.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/Eyewitness News.
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa told Meadowlands residents in Soweto to never allow anyone to destroy the country’s hard fought democracy.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the Ndofaya mall on Sunday where ten people were killed in a stampede during last weeks looting.

This is where ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa started the first leg of his cleaning campaign in affected areas.

This is what he had to say to community members.

"They came with angle grinders, they come with guns, they come with all manner of things, and they were essentially trying to attack our democracy".

Ramaphosa headed to Jabulani mall which also came under attack.

The president then visited Maponya mall which was not targeted as it was guarded by community members.

