N3 motorists advised to be vigilant, travel in the daytime

JOHANNESBURG – The N3 toll concession is advising motorists to travel along the N3 between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal during the day.

The route which is critical for transporting goods between the two provinces was fully reopened on Friday.

It was closed for at least a week in the wake of the violence with concerns that trucks and other vehicles could be targeted and attacked.

The concession spokesperson Thania Dhoogra said there was a heavy police and army guard on the route.

“While on the N3 toll route, N3TC reminds road users to please remain vigilant and alert at all times. Where possible, daytime travel is recommended. Law enforcement continues to maintain a highly visible presence on the route.”