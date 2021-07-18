Maponya Mall security increased, residents vow they'll stay on guard

The Maponya Mall in Pimville was unaffected by recent riots, thanks to members of the public who stood firm saying they were prepared to die in defence of the only surviving part township’s economy.

JOHANNESBURG – Security has been increased at the Maponya Mall, which was the only mall in the area that wasn’t looted last week.

Various shopping centers in Soweto were affected, along with other parts of Gauteng, as the week-long unrest swept through parts of the country.

Fifty-six people were killed in the province.



Members of the public have been there since the outbreak of incidents of looting in large parts of Soweto, which affected Meadowlands, Diepkloof, and Jabulani.

They maintained that no one would come close to the Maponya Mall unless they were seeking trouble.



They have said they will remain at the mall until they are sure that is everything is under control.

