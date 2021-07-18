Looters will be arrested and face the music - Ramaphosa in Soweto

President Cyril Ramaphosa began his visit at the Ndofaya mall in Meadowlands where he assessed the situation and engaged with residents.

JOHANNESBURG - ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa insists that those who were involved in criminal activities this past week- in Gauteng and KwaZulu Natal will be arrested and face the music.

Ramaphosa was speaking at Maponya in Pimville Soweto.

He visited several businesses affected by incidents of looting in the township.

This is where 10 people were killed in a stampede.

Ramaphosa then proceeded to Jabulani mall which was also attacked by looters.

He then ended his tour at Maponya mall which was not targeted as residents formed a human shield around it.

He had strong words for those who were part of the looting.

"We were infiltrated, there were people who come in, this invisible enemy we are fighting which we must continue to fight and defeat. And I can say we are going to defeat them".

Ramaphosa also praised members of the public for defending their own economy.