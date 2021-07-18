Late ANC MP Maluleke lost husband a day after she succumbed to COVID-19

ANC MP Joyce Maluleke passed away on Friday 16 July 2021 at the age of 60, after contracting COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) parliamentary caucus is mourning the passing of another of its colleagues, Joyce Maluleke, who passed away on Friday due to COVID19 complications.

Maluleke lost her husband, also to COVID complications, the following morning.

The ANC member of Parliament was 60 years old.

Acting caucus spokesperson Nomfamelo Kota said: “We have lost a compassionate human being, someone who was a fierce gender activist. We are terribly saddened by this news.”

At the time of her passing, Maluleke served as a member at the powers and privileges committee of Parliament, the portfolio committee on women, youth, and people with disabilities, as well as the portfolio committee on public service and administration, performance monitoring, and evaluation.

The parliamentary caucus has extended its condolences to the family and friends of the late politician.

