Honour Madiba, uphold the rule of law – says Lamola

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola has called on South Africans to honour the late Nelson Mandela by upholding the rule of law.

Lamola has said violent protests and looting sprees that took place mainly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal over the past week were a challenge to the country's Constitutional democracy.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, the minister has also called on communities to join hands in clean-up operations in honour of the late statesman following the violence.

“I think this is a befitting memory of him, by the community who have now begun to clean up and rebuild since last week Thursday. As we have moved around, we can see that some of the shops are already back operating, the taxis are now operating, and life is going back to normality. That is the spirit that Mandela wanted – of people who are building. In his memory, the heroes are those that are building, not those that are destroying.”

Meanwhile, Western Cape Premier Allan Winde has called on residents to stand together this Mandela Day following the week of deadly violence that has gripped parts of the country.

“It’s out of crises, such as we face now, it is worth remembering that Nelson Mandela so powerfully represented that we are stronger together and that violence and hate will be no match for all the good that exists in our communities.”

