Golden Arrow buses attacked in Gugulethu and Nyanga

On Friday a Golden Arrow bus was travelling along Govan Mbeki Drive near Philippi when two gunmen posing as passengers robbed the driver and fled with cash.

CAPE TOWN - Two Golden Arrow buses have fallen prey to gunfire in Gugulethu and Nyanga.

The shootings happened early Sunday morning.

No one was injured during the attacks and arrests have yet to be made.

The latest incident follows days of attacks at the ailing bus service, On Thursday, two buses were torched at the Blackheath Bus Depot.

On Friday a bus was travelling along Govan Mbeki Drive near Philippi when two gunmen posing as passengers robbed the driver and fled with cash.

Sunday morning suspects opened fire on two more buses.

"Cases of attempted murder are being investigated by Nyanga and Gugulethu police. Gunshots were fired at a bus in Gugulethu and in another incident at a bus in Nyanga bus terminals. Our report indicates that no one sustained any injuries" said The Police's Joseph Swartbooi.

Authorities have called on those who may have information to step forward.

READ: Security measures increased on Golden Arrow buses following spate of robberies

READ MORE: Golden Arrow calls on police to find those responsible for Nyanga attacks

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.