Funeral of ex Eskom chair Ben Ngubane held in KwaZulu-Natal today

The former KZN premier and ex Eskom board chair passed away on Monday 12 July after contracting the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG – The funeral of former Kwa-Zulu-Natal Premier and ex Eskom chair Dr Ben Ngubane has been held on Sunday.

Ngubane passed away on 12 July 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

Melomed Richards Bay Hospital has confirmed that Ngubane passed away after being admitted to the facility.

In a statement, the hospital said it mourned the great loss of Ngubane who played a pivotal role in the transformation of the private healthcare landscape in northern KwaZulu-Natal in an advisory capacity.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala will deliver the eulogy.

The KZN government said Ngubane played a pivotal role in stabilising KwaZulu-Natal politically and advancing investment opportunities for the province ravaged by political violence in the 80s and 90s.

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted Ngubane a category 2 Special provincial official funeral.

