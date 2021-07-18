Go

Funeral of ex Eskom chair Ben Ngubane held in KwaZulu-Natal today

The former KZN premier and ex Eskom board chair passed away on Monday 12 July after contracting the coronavirus.

The funeral of Dr Ben Ngubane was held on Sunday, 18 July 2021. Ngubane passed away from COVID-19 related complications. Picture: Twitter/@kzngov
JOHANNESBURG – The funeral of former Kwa-Zulu-Natal Premier and ex Eskom chair Dr Ben Ngubane has been held on Sunday.

Ngubane passed away on 12 July 2021 after contracting COVID-19.

Melomed Richards Bay Hospital has confirmed that Ngubane passed away after being admitted to the facility.

In a statement, the hospital said it mourned the great loss of Ngubane who played a pivotal role in the transformation of the private healthcare landscape in northern KwaZulu-Natal in an advisory capacity.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala will deliver the eulogy.

The KZN government said Ngubane played a pivotal role in stabilising KwaZulu-Natal politically and advancing investment opportunities for the province ravaged by political violence in the 80s and 90s.

President Cyril Ramaphosa granted Ngubane a category 2 Special provincial official funeral.

