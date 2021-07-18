Cele asks communities to assist with investigations on looting cops

eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the City has lost an estimated R1 billion in stolen stock and suffered damages to infrastructure amounting to R15 billion.

DURBAN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on communities to assist with investigations on law enforcement officials who participated in the violent looting seen over the past week.

Cele was in eThekwini where about 45 000 businesses were affected.

He said police cant resolve the criminality on their own.

While addressing a community meeting in Durban on Sunday, Cele was informed by residents that police participated in last week’s pillage.

He said they are coming after all those involved in criminality.

"I'm sure you have been following your colleagues in Gauteng it's going very well that process of recollecting and recovering the stolen goods and the looted goods. Here the Commissioner has put up his team we will be starting in certain communities".

The Minister said police are now better equipped to deal with acts of civil unrest and has called on communities to adhere to the law at all times.

Meanwhile, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said the City has lost an estimated R1 billion in stolen stock and suffered damages to infrastructure amounting to R15 billion.

