British & Irish Lions trash Stormers 49-3 in final before Springbok test series

JOHANNESBURG – The Stormers put up a valiant fight in the first half of the game, but the experience and class of the British and Irish Lions came through in the second half as they ran in seven tries altogether for a solid 46-point win.

The Cape Town side was brave on defence and managed to consistently apply pressure on Warren Gatland’s charges in the first half of the game, winning a penalty which flyhalf Tim Swiel slotted over for the first points.

Unfortunately, that didn’t last long for the home team.

Lock Adam Beard crossed the tryline and it opened the flood gates for the visitors. Luke cowan-dickie and johnny hill added to the score, with Marcus Smith, on debut, converting all those tries.

Smith’s good form continued in the second half, creating try-scoring opportunities For Louis Rees-Zammit and Sam Simmonds respectively.

The Stormers, led by Ernst van Rhyn, ran out of steam and let it slip on defence and will have lots to look at before they get back onto the field for the Western Province in the Currie Cup.

