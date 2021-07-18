60-year-old man caught with Mandrax tablets worth R50,000

The Police's Chris Spies said the vehicle was travelling from Cape Town and Oudtshoorn where the drugs were destined for distribution.

CAPE TOWN - Ladismith Police have arrested a man after he was found in possession of narcotics worth an estimated R50,000.

The 60-year-old suspect was caught with over 1 000 Mandrax tablets in the minibus taxi he was travelling in, on Friday.

"The members were conducting a vehicle checkpoint when they stopped a mini-bus taxi the vehicle was en route from Cape Town to Oudtshoorn. A search of the taxi ensued when the members confiscated mandrax tablets from one of the occupants on board. They confiscated the drugs and arrested the man and charged him with dealing with drugs," said the Police's Chris Spies.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Ladismith Magistrates' Court on Monday.

