‘We just keep on digging’ – Gauteng sees rising demand for burials

The devastating impact of the virus is now being felt as the number of deaths increase at an alarming rate.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg City Parks said it had mobilised more resources to deal with the increasing number of burials in the city.

This as Gauteng continues to witness more burials daily since the outbreak of the third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

There are fears that Johannesburg could in the near future face a lack of burial sites.

Before the arrival of COVID-19 City Parks would dig and prepare at least 120 graves for a weekend, but now the situation is completely different as funerals are now conducted daily except for Mondays.

On Friday alone there were 150 funerals and on Saturday 256 families had to bury their loved ones.

City Parks’ Bryne Maduka said they had been forced to deploy more resources.

“We have now made sure than even when funerals are done, our teams keep on digging until it’s dark. We have instructed the teams to only stop digging when it’s dark.”

He said at this stage they still had more space, but that the Avalon Cemetery continued to experience a high volume of funerals.

There are still more than a million burial plots across the city and City Parks said it was ready for the influx of funerals.

