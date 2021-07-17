Police costs to tackle riots estimated at R350 mn

Major General Leon Rabie briefed the Police Portfolio Committee on Friday on how the SAPS dealt with the unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

CAPE TOWN - Police task teams are continuing to investigate the mounting public violence cases linked to riots that have rocked KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

These provinces have been devastated by the ongoing riots and lootings over the past week and authorities are still counting the cost.

He also reported to the committee on the impact of costs incurred by the police during stabilisation deployments.

“It’s provisionally estimated at approximately R350 million for the expenditure incurred as a result of the deployments.”

Rabie explained what was contributing towards the costs.

“In terms of the direct costs, these are the all-inclusive overtime allowances, night-shift and service allowances, the remuneration of reservists, incidental allowances, and additional resources that needs to be procured,” said Rabie.

“Indirect costs relate to your vehicle fleet expenditure and also the increased utilisation of inventory items such as ammunition, water canons, barbed wire etc.”

