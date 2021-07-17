Nearly 150k COVID vaccine jabs administered in WC this week

Officials in the Western Cape's health department say they have exceeded their target of reaching a maximum of 120,000 vaccines weekly.

CAPE TOWN – Health authorities in the Western Cape have said close to 150,000 vaccines have been administered over the past week.

Officials have exceeded their target of reaching a maximum of 120,000 vaccines weekly.

With the vaccine rollout in full swing and the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across the nation, the province has to date provided over 770,000 inoculations.

The 35 to 49 cohort is the latest age group to become eligible.

Registration on the Electronic Vaccine Data System opened this week - where over one million residents across the country have signed up for their shots.

The current resurgence remains a concern, where authorities in the Western Cape are seeing an average of 73 deaths per day.

Over 2,800 COVID patients are currently hospitalised.

More than 30,000 active cases have been recorded in the province.

As for the vaccine drive, the Provincial Health Department said it has the capacity to administer 30,000 doses daily – amounting to 150,000 per week.

This will be done at 200 inoculation sites province-wide.

