Mother finds 3 sons dead in a Knysna home

CAPE TOWN – Police have opened an inquest after three siblings were found dead at a home in Knysna.

It's believed that two young boys, aged 10 and 11, were visiting their 20-year-old brother at his dwelling in Nekkies and they all went to sleep on Thursday night.

The wooden structure is situated at the back of the main house.

The police's Chris Spies said when their mother went to fetch the boys on Friday morning, she discovered their bodies on the floor of the room.

A post-mortem will be conducted early next week to determine the cause of their deaths.

“Emergency personnel responded to the incident where paramedics later declared the trio dead on scene. Circumstances surrounding the deaths are under investigation. Crime scene experts combed the scene for clues. The debris of the fire that was made in a tin container was found on the premises.”

