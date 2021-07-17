Matlosana mayor Maetu Kgaile passes away after contracting COVID-19

Maetu Kgaile had been admitted to hospital for a week before she succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday, 16 July 2021.

JOHANNESBURG – The executive mayor of the City of Matlosana in the North West, Maetu Kgaile has passed away due to COVID-19 related complications on Friday.

Kgaile had been admitted to hospital for a week.

The African National Congress (ANC) in the province said the mayor was a committed activist who served its structures in various capacities.

“She belonged to a generation of post-apartheid activists who gave impetus to our struggle beyond the unbanning,” read the statement issued by interim provincial committee coordinator Hlomani Chauke.

Kgaile previously served as a member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for housing, land, and rural development, before she was appointed MMC for special programmes in the City of Matlosana.

She became the mayor of Matlosana after the 2016 local government elections.

In 2018, she was reinstated as mayor a few weeks after she had been booted out in a motion of no confidence against her.

The ANC has said that Kgaile’s death is a painful reminder of the severity of the pandemic.

“We wish to remind South Africans to be extra cautious and desist from letting their guard down by always protecting themselves against the deadly virus.”

Her death comes just two days after the mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Geoff Makhubo was laid to rest.

Makhubo also succumbed to COVID-19.

