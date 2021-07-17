Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 16 July 2021
These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 16 July 2021.
PowerBall: 20, 22, 25, 41, 45 PB: 05
PowerBall Plus: 18, 23, 29, 41, 42 PB: 13
