Dlomo ‘reserves his right’ to sue those alleging he is behind SA unrest - Lawyer

Various media reported that the former ambassador to Japan was one of 12 people of interest who instigated the looting - demanding that former President Jacob Zuma should be freed.

JOHANNESBURG – Former deputy director-general of intelligence Thulani Dlomo said he reserves his right to sue people who have made unfounded allegations about him masterminding the recent violence.

Dlomo was released without being charged after handing himself over to the police in Durban.

Initially, Dlomo said he would Let his lawyers do the talking but then he went to lengths to say his faith would defend him.

Until he was asked about his statements that leaders in government had asked him to help.

“Well, for now, it will be safe for me not to mention their names.”

Dlomo said he went to the police because the allegations against him have put his family in danger.

His lawyer Philani Shangase said he won’t take this lying down.

“We asked police to investigate the source of these allegations. I must say that Mr Dlomo reserves his right to institute any civil action against those who have defamed him and continue to defame him without a thread of evidence.”

It’s also been claimed that Dlomo used State Security Agency millions to hire spies, gave automatic rifles to people he had cleared for security- who also guarded former president Jacob Zuma’s plane and tested his food for poison.

