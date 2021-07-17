Cele says team of detectives to focus on probe into KZN riot deaths

The Police Minister returned to Phoenix and Bhambayi in Durban on Saturday to try control racial tensions between the Indian and black communities in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged residents in KwaZulu Natal to refrain from taking matters into their own hands in the name of safeguarding their communities.

The minister returned to Phoenix and Bhambayi in Durban on Saturday to try control racial tensions between the Indian and black communities in the area.

This is Cele’s second visit to the region this week since violence and looting engulfed the community.

Residents have raised concerns of racial profiling at community roadblocks and said that since the unrest began, several people had gone missing.

Cele confirmed that 20 people had died in Phoenix alone, but that this figure could increase.

“I would like to appeal to the community members to form a task team that will focus on communicating with us. Please select people you can trust to meet with us regularly and that will help unite the areas,” said Cele.

“A team of 10 detectives will be doing nothing but investigating these murders.”

