Bulls clinch 3-point win over South Africa A

At the start of the game both teams seemed disjointed and unsure, a slow start from both sides who only got confirmation of this game happening on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - After winning a thriller against the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday evening, a much different looking South Africa A side fell short against the Bulls at Cape Town Stadium on Aaturday afternoon.

Fullback Aphelele Fassi opened the scoring for the side in green and gold, with Elton Jantjies converting the try for a 7-0 lead after 12 minutes.

The other try in the first half came from Wandile Simelane, who just came back from the sin bin. The SA A side went into halftime with a 14-0 lead, making the Bulls’ comeback that much more impressive.

The second half belonged to Jake White’s side, with flyhalf Johan Goosen stepping up and showing his experience. The 28-year-old had a hand in both tries scored by the Bulls, with Keagan Johannes and Johan Grobbelaar finishing it off for Goosen.

At this point the game was tied 14-14 and it all came down to the boot of the young Chris Smith, who was given the task of taking the penalty won by his team’s consistent pressure on the SA A side. Smith slotted it perfectly and with that won the game.

The SA A will be disappointed, but in the end it’s the missed tackles and penalties conceded that let them down.

Goosen was named ‘man of the match’.

