ANC MP Joyce Maluleke succumbs to COVID-related illness

CAPE TOWN – African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament (MP)Joyce Maluleke has passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Maluleke, who became an MP in 2015, passed away on Friday.

The ANC caucus said it has lost a dedicated soldier who was committed to the advancement of an equal, just, and democratic society.

At the time of her passing, Maluleke served as a member at the powers and privileges committee of Parliament, the portfolio committee on women, youth, and people with disabilities, as well as the portfolio committee on public service and administration, performance monitoring, and evaluation.

The ANC parliamentary caucus has extended its condolences to the family and friends of the late politician.